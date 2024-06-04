Scooper Bowl returns to City Hall Plaza in Boston

Ice Cream enthusiasts get ready, the nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is returning to City Hall Plaza in Boston.

The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl will take place from Tuesday, June 4- Thursday, June 6 from 12-8 p.m.

Attendees will sample delicious ice cream and other frozen treats while enjoying live entertainment, games, and more.

Fan favorite ice cream and frozen yogurt brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Bliss Dairy, Friendly’s, Haagen Dazs, Hood Ice Cream, Lactaid, Brigham’s, Alec’s Ice Cream, Melona, and newcomers Holy Cow Ice Cream, Jonny Pops, and Tillamook, will be scooping their signature flavors

All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund which directly supports cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 online here or $20 at the door.

For more information visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

