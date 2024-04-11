School bus driver charged, accused of shoving witness who saw him crash bus with students on board

MILLIS, Mass. — A school bus driver is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a witness who saw him get into an accident with dozens of elementary school students on board, according to authorities.

63-year-old Mamdouh Abdelnour is charged with assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and improper turn.

Millis Police say Abdelnour’s school bus struck several trash bins and bushes while attempting a three-point turn on Village Street on Wednesday afternoon. There were 48 students from the Clyde Brown Elementary School on board and no reports of any injuries, according to officials.

Following the crash, Abdelnour allegedly shoved a witness who had approached him.

Families were directed to the Clyde Brown School for pickup in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Others who called the school were asked to stay at the bus stop while administrators replaced bus drivers. According to police, the Clyde Brown Principal, along with a school counselor, accompanied the students on the bus to offer support as they were dropped off.

“The safety and well-being of your children are of utmost importance to us, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the school administration for their prompt response and diligent efforts to ensure the safe reunification of students with their families,” Chief Christopher Soffayer said. “Please be assured that we will continue to keep you informed of any developments and provide updates as necessary.”

Abdelnour was placed on leave pending an investigation into the accident.

