Saturday is the last day to register to vote in Massachusetts. Everything you need to know

MASS. — Time is ticking as election day gets closer. The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday.

Some people stopping by a polling place in Waltham Saturday talked about why they think everyone should vote this election.

“I think at minimum it’s my civic obligation to vote and more importantly it’s a way that I can have a voice for what I believe in for my community for my future for my family,” said Lindsey Keeler, Waltham.

Candidates for president and vice president on the Massachusetts election ballot have been finalized:

AYYADURAI and ELLIS, Independent

DE LA CRUZ and GARCIA, Socialism and Liberation

HARRIS and WALZ, Democratic

OLIVER and TER MAAT, Libertarian

STEIN and CABALLERO-ROCA, Green-Rainbow Party

TRUMP and VANCE, Republican

“It is absolutely our responsibility living in a democracy I mean it’s such a right and a privilege,” said Deb Wehrle, Waltham.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said this election is especially important with a presidential choice, a senate seat, and five ballot questions.

“Every poll indicates it’s a close race it’s a very important choice for the country,” said Galvin.

He said nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents have voted so far.

Galvin suggests people who still have their vote by mail ballots either put them in a drop box or bring them to their city or towns clerks office.

In addition to selecting a president, Massachusetts residents will be asked to vote races for the US House and Senate. They’ll also face five ballot questions:

Question 1: State Auditor's Authority to Audit the Legislature

Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement

Question 3: Unionization for Transportation Network Drivers

Question 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances

Question 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

“The postal service itself has told us they will not guarantee delivery beyond seven days,” he said. “So in other words, once we get to the 7th day which is Tuesday the postal service is saying don’t mail it.”

Galvin said in Massachusetts if you mail in your ballot and it’s postmarked by the 5th of November it will still county even if it’s not received until the 8th.

“There’s several relevant questions that we will decide as a community and we need to do that,” said Wehrle.

Planning on casting your ballot early this election season? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is early voting in Massachusetts?

Early voting in Massachusetts began on Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.

How do you vote early in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, you can vote early in all statewide elections. You don’t need an excuse to cast an early ballot.

You can vote early in person or by mail. For information on voting early by mail, click here.

Where do I vote early in person?

You can vote early at any early voting location in your community.

Dates and locations for early voting differ by city and town. Click here for a complete list of details on your community’s early voting schedule.

For more information and to register to vote, visit the link here.

