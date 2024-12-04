Salvation Army honors Boston 25 News with Others Award

During their annual holiday luncheon, the Salvation Army of Massachusetts took time out to honor their volunteers and partners who help them serve thousands of individuals and families throughout the year.

Among the honorees, was your local station, Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 News partners with the Salvation Army on all sorts of events from the major back-to-school backpack giveaway to our ‘stuff the bus’ school supply drive-- to ringing the bells for the red kettle collections.

In recognition of that and so much more, the Salvation Army honored us with the prestigious “Others Award” for more than ten years of work with them.

“What this award means is for those individuals and organizations that are committed to service and giving back to the community,” said Carlisa Brown of the Salvation Army. “And what this means for us and being able to honor boston 25 is commitment to service, their commitment to honoring community, to recognizing those in need. And this is why we chose them as this year’s recipients.”

Boston 25 News General Manager Todd Brown accepted the award on behalf of the station and Shiri Spear was the MC for the event.

On this #GivingTuesday @SalvationArmyUS was honored to award our friends at @boston25 with the prestigious “Others” Award. For more than 12 years, their behind-the-scenes and on-air team have helped us bring help + hope to communities across Massachusetts. #DoingTheMostGood pic.twitter.com/C0cirf4YG8 — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts (@SalvationArmyMA) December 3, 2024

