Salisbury man accused of making series of bomb threats

SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury man was arrested on Tuesday for making a series of bomb threats, according to police.

Scott Merchant, 36, was arraigned on charges of bomb/terroristic threats and threats to commit murder in Newburyport District Court, according to Salisbury police.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the nearby residents, the suspect and the officers’ safety, weutilized our partnership with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC),“ Salisbury police said. ”Specially trained and equipped officers served the arrest warrant and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Police were first made aware of the alleged threats when Special Agents from the FBI Boston Field Office contacted Salisbury officers Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing but police say there is no threat to the public.

