Roxbury park plagued with sanitation, safety issues to receive $1 million grant for improvements

BOSTON — Roxbury’s Clifford Park, notorious for littered needles, open drug use, and homeless encampments, received some much-needed funding for renovations on Tuesday thanks to a federal grant.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the 7.6-acre park on Norfolk Avenue will be receiving $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The grant will be used to prioritize “safety through the addition of pedestrian lighting, cameras, and blue lights,” according to Boston Park officials.

It will also reportedly be used to provide shade and access to water, increase stormwater through green infrastructure strategies, and provide a universally accessible playground.

Lastly, officials say the grant will be used to preserve active recreation fields like football, soccer, and basketball.

Boston 25 News has been reporting on complaints involving sanitary conditions and drug use at the park for years. There have even been incidents where children as young as 9 have had to be rushed to the hospital after falling on needles during football practice.

“We are currently working alongside the Roxbury community to help develop the full scope of this park renovation,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “This grant will augment the $6 million budget we have earmarked for the project, and we invite the public to take part in the process by joining us for the upcoming meetings we have posted at Boston.gov/Clifford-Playground.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

