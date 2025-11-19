Roxbury mom claims 7-year-old with marks on his arms was assaulted by music teacher

BOSTON — A Roxbury mother told Boston 25 her 7-year-old son in first grade was assaulted by a teacher at the Orchard Gardens K-8 school last week.

Daneijah Parham Tuesday shared photos of her son’s arm showing apparent nail markings.

“I’m very distraught,” she said. “I’m very angry... I feel like the school failed my kid. I, in a way, failed my son. Now he doesn’t want to go back to that school.”

She told Boston 25 Tuesday she went inside the school Friday afternoon to pick up her son. She allegedly found him crying in the school’s office surrounded by adults.

The boy reportedly told his mother that his music teacher “pinched” him.

“She digged her nails into my sons arm,” Parham said.

Moments later, the mother claims she went to confront the teacher about the alleged incident.

Parham explained, “[The teacher] admitted to grabbing my son aggresively, and she said the reason was because he was fighting with another student... And then she just walked away. She showed no regard of my emotions, how my son felt in the moment. She just didn’t care.”

She claimed the teacher allegedly kicked her son out of the class alone. He was reportedly led to the principal’s office by students passing by.

“[The teacher] should’ve never taken it upon yourself to physically assault my 7 year old,” said Parham.

The Boston Public School district this week in a statement confirmed they were aware of the incident, writing:

“An investigation has been initiated in accordance with district policy and further information and statements are being collected. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

Parham finished, “I feel like as a parent, I didn’t protect him. That just hurts me a lot because I’m sending him to school to be safe.”

She told Boston 25 Tuesday that she is keeping her son away from the school until she has more details about the investigation.

Parham has allegedly reached out to DCF and been in contact with the city’s school district.

