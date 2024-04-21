Local

Rollover crash in Jamaica Plain pauses some parts of Green Line service

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A portion of the Green Line was without service after a rollover car crash in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

Service was temporarily suspended on the E Line between Heath Street and Brigham Circle due to a rollover crash on South Huntington Ave and Cloburn Street at 5:13 p.m., police and MBTA officials tell Boston 25 News.

The MBTA alerted riders of delays just after 5:30 p.m. Full service resumed just before 7:30 p.m.

One person involved in the crash was evaluated by Boston EMS, a police spokesperson said.

A photo shared with Boston 25 showed the blue vehicle flipped onto its roof after it came to rest wheels-up on the MBTA tracks.

