Boston police investigating after car crashes through gate at Fenway Park

BOSTON — An incident at Fenway Park involving a crashed car prompted a large response from Boston police on Monday morning.

Officers were spotted outside the ballpark’s Gate C on Lansdowne Street as a tow truck worked to remove a damaged blue Volkswagon sedan that appeared to be lodged inside the park, video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed.

The Boston Police Department confirmed that a woman was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the single-car crash.

Facts and circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Multiple cruisers and officers were investigating at the scene.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

