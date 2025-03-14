Rollover crash involving dump truck snarls traffic on I-93

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a dump truck snarled traffic on I-93 during the Friday morning commute.

State Police responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 North near exit 28 in Randolph around 6:30 a.m., a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

One of the vehicles involved was a dump truck that came to rest on the left guard rail. A passenger car also rolled over.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Massachusetts State Police say.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was only able to get by in the rightmost lane.

Members of the Randolph Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group