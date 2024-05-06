‘Truly a mistake’: NH school apologizes for accidental anti-Israeli spring concert theme

HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire middle school is apologizing to parents after their spring concert theme about nature accidentally contained an anti-Israeli message.

Hampton Academy’s spring concert in June was originally titled “From the River to the Sea,” based on songs about the different bodies of water, according to a district spokesperson.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says the phrase “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” is an anti-Semitic slogan commonly featured in anti-Israel campaigns and chanted at demonstrations. Officials say supporters of terrorist organizations have used this phrase in their rhetoric.

“This was truly a mistake on our school’s part as we have used this concert theme in the past and it was solely selected to highlight the water themes in our musical selection,” Superintendent Lois Costa said in a letter sent to the school community. “Please know that our concert has nothing to do with present world affairs. We would like to extend our deepest apologies for any confusion or concern this has caused within the community.”

The new theme of the spring concert has since been changed to “Sound Waves.”

“This was by no means a comment on the political climate nor world affairs,” Superintendent Costa said.

