‘This case is appalling’: 39 animals rescued from squalid conditions at NH home

STRATHAM, N.H. — In a case that officials call “horrifying,” nearly four dozen farm animals were rescued from filthy conditions at a Stratham home on Thursday.

The New Hampshire SPCA says they responded to the home after police serviced a search warrant. They said the owner was not on the property when police arrived, but numerous animals were found in filthy conditions.

“The stench in the house was unbearable and the condition of the animals was heartbreaking,” one of the NHSPCA staff members said. “It was horrible.”

The Department of Agriculture ordered 39 animals to be removed: 5 dogs, 8 cats, 10 rabbits, an African Grey parrot, 8 donkeys, 2 miniature donkeys, 6 goats, a sheep, and a horse.

The animals were found without food or water, rabbits were in crates filled with waste, dogs were found in dirty crates that were too small for them and cat litter boxes were overflowing, according to Humane Agent and Cruelty Investigator Tona McCarthy.

Other animals taken to partner shelters included 3 additional dogs, dozens of farm fowl, a cow, and a snake.

“This case is appalling. The photos were absolutely nauseating. Many of the animals appear to be severely underweight, filthy, and have as yet, undiagnosed medical conditions,” said Lisa Dennison, Executive Director.

This comes just one week after more than 35 animals were surrendered from a home in Bedford.

The New Hampshire SPCA is asking for the community’s help in caring for these animals, as their shelter has well over 200 animals in their care needing various forms of medical treatment.

For more information about how to help with the cost of care, click here and go to the SOS Fund. Gifts can also be made by phone at 603-772-2921 x 120.

