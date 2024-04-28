MIT president says it is time for pro-Palestinian encampment to end

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — The president of MIT is calling for the end of the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Days after over 100 students were arrested at Emerson College and Northeastern University, President Sally Kornbluth released a video saying the encampment on Kresge Lawn is in violation of school rules.

“Out of respect for the principles of free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment, but it is creating a potential magnet for disruptive outside protesters. It is commandeering space that was properly reserved by other members of our community, and keeping the encampment safe and secure for this set of students is diverting hundreds of staff hours around the clock, away from other essential duties,” said Kornbluth. “We have a responsibility to the entire MIT community, and it is not possible to safely sustain this level of effort. We are open to further discussion about the means of ending the encampment, but this particular form of expression needs to end soon.”

MIT, like several other Boston-area colleges, began demanding their schools call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas following the protests at Columbia University last week.

While there has been no violence, MIT police have been at the scene of the encampment since Monday. Kornbluth has not provided a timeframe for the dismantling of the encampment but says she is “disturbed” by pointed chants.

“I believe these chants are protected speech under our principles of free expression. But as I’ve said many times, there’s a distinction between what we can say, what we have a right to say, and what we should say as members of one community. But this is what makes this situation different from past protest movements and uniquely difficult. The fact of two opposing groups on campus, both grieving and both painfully at odds with one another. These opposing allegiances extend to faculty and staff as well. As you’d expect to avoid any further escalation. We’re working closely and constantly with our student life team, with the faculty members who are advising the students and with our own campus police,” Kornbluth said.

Saturday morning more than 100 people were arrested on the Northeastern University campus when Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police, and campus police surrounded the encampment before moving in and zip-tying protestors’ hands behind their backs.

108 people were arrested after Boston police clashed with protesters and tore down an encampment at Emerson College during the early morning hours on Thursday.

