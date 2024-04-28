Four people hospitalized, one in critical condition after boat capsized off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Four people were left with serious injuries Saturday night after their boat capsized off the coast of Cape Cod.

According to Hyannis Fire, crews received a call around 11:30 p.m. for a boat taking on water in the area of Point Gammon off the Hyannis coast.

Sea Tow USA responded to help the disabled vessel, but during the towing process in seas of approximately 4-5 feet and high wind speeds the boat began to take on water and capsized, said the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Four occupants on the vessel fell into the water and were ultimately rescued. The Hyannis Fire Department dispatched an emergency crew to meet the Sea Tow USA to render necessary medical aid to one of the injured parties while battling challenging seas and winds, the DA’s office said.

All four people on the boat were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. One person is in critical condition and three others are in serious condition.

The Hyannis Fire Department would like to remind boaters that it’s extremely important to have life vests on at all times while in the water.

This matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group