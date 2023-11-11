Rob Gronkowski to jump out of plane live on FOX NFL Sunday

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski!

The New England Patriots great has always known how to make an entrance and this upcoming NFL Sunday will be no different.

The future Hall of Famer will jump out of a plane during FOX NFL Sunday in honor of Veterans Day.

“Now, there will be a parachute with him, so you have to make sure with Gronk, you never quite know. But he’s going to do it live on the air. I’m looking forward to seeing that because it’s one thing to sit around and go, ‘Oh, I’ll jump out of a plane and I’m not nervous and I’ll do that.’ It’s different when it comes time to strap it on and go up — I think it’s going to be 11,000 feet he’s going to jump from — and have to do that live on television. So, I’m interested to see if he’s able to step up to the plate and do it,” says host Curt Menefee.

FOX NFL Sunday begins airing on Boston 25 at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

