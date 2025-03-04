‘Ripples & consequences’: Business leaders predict impact of Trump’s tariffs on New England consumer

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and business leaders across New England are warning of the potential impact resulting from President Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

President Trump said those tariffs, as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Healey is predicting energy bills and gas prices for Massachusetts consumers will “skyrocket”.

She said the cost a 25% tariff on petroleum and natural gas imports from Canada would be approximately 20 cents per gallon in extra costs for gasoline and home-heating oil.

According to Governor Healey, that would add up to $910 million annually for Massachusetts consumers and over $2.5 billion for the New England region.

“For five of the six New England states, Canada ranks either the first, second, or third biggest trading partner for any overseas trade,” said John Gulliver, President of the New England-Canada Business Council. “8 out of 10 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel sold at the pump every day going into tanks of cars of every American here in New England come from Canada.”

Gulliver said 90 percent of the jet fuel at Logan Airport also comes from Canada.

He said the current trade between New England and Canada is $42 billion dollars per year.

“This kind of needless, disruptive imposition of a tariff is going to have ripples and consequences some of which we don’t know yet and will be hard to imagine because we haven’t dealt with something like this before,” he added.

President Trump said the tariffs are necessary to prevent illegal drugs like fentanyl from coming into the country and to stop illegal immigration.

According to the President of the New England-Canada Business Council, last year, 0.2% of fentanyl entering the U.S. came from Canada, and only 1.5% of the illegal immigrants came across the northern border.

