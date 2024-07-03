Local

Ring lost during championship parade returned to Celtics star

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Jaylen Brown returned ring (@FCHWPO)

BOSTON — Celtics star Jaylen Brown finally got his ring returned to him Tuesday after losing it during the championship parade last month.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the NBA Finals MVP identified the good Samaritans as Luke and Adi.

Brown previously offered a big reward to anyone who found his prized ring. It has Brown’s 7uice logo on it, which is a sportswear company he created.

It appears that the Celtics superstar plans on taking Luke and Adi to the championship ring ceremony as a thank you.

