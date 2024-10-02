Rhode Island man accused of killing his mother, police say

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is accused of murder after his mother was found dead in a home this week, police said.

Bryan Wilson, 27, of Narragansett, is charged with second-degree domestic murder and violation of a protective order, Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said in a statement.

Wilson was arraigned Tuesday in the 4th Division of the District Court. A status conference was set for Oct. 9, and the case was referred to a grand jury.

On Monday, at approximately 1:26 p.m., police officers responded to 97 Inkberry Trail for a report of a dead woman under suspicious circumstances.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers took a suspect, later identified as Wilson and the victim’s son, into custody.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, Corrigan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

