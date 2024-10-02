Local

Rhode Island man accused of killing his mother, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Bryan Wilson Bryan Wilson, 27, of Narragansett, R.I. was arrested by Narragansett Police on Monday, Sept. 30. (Narragansett Police Department)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is accused of murder after his mother was found dead in a home this week, police said.

Bryan Wilson, 27, of Narragansett, is charged with second-degree domestic murder and violation of a protective order, Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said in a statement.

Wilson was arraigned Tuesday in the 4th Division of the District Court. A status conference was set for Oct. 9, and the case was referred to a grand jury.

On Monday, at approximately 1:26 p.m., police officers responded to 97 Inkberry Trail for a report of a dead woman under suspicious circumstances.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers took a suspect, later identified as Wilson and the victim’s son, into custody.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, Corrigan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read