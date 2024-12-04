Reward offered for info after ‘human activity’ detected in fire that destroyed Chelsea warehouse

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities are turning to the public for help with identifying whoever was involved in sparking a massive blaze that tore through a vacant warehouse in Chelsea last month.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine announced Wednesday that investigators believe the nine-alarm fire that consumed the warehouse at 1 Forbes Street on the morning of Monday, Nov. 18, “started with some form of human activity.”

The raging inferno drew firefighters from about two dozen departments across the area but no injuries to first responders or civilians were reported.

Officials said there had been no power to the building in years and that the structure was known as a location where juveniles, people who are homeless, and others would sometimes congregate.

“The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the evidence so far suggests that one or more people were present when the fire broke out,” Davine said in a statement. “We’re extremely fortunate that no one was hurt, or worse, by the fire or structural collapse.”

Scene of fire that destroyed vacant Chelsea warehouse

Eight alarms were struck within 20 minutes, bringing mutual aid from Revere, Everett, Boston, Medford, Somerville, Winthrop, Lynn, Malden, Saugus, Melrose, Cambridge, Wakefield, Brookline, Belmont, Stoneham, Waltham, Woburn, Newton, Reading, Arlington, Lexington, Massport, Watertown, and Quincy.

Nearby schools were closed and the MBTA’s commuter rail was temporarily halted. Firefighters remained on the scene through the next day, tackling hot spots and ensuring the blaze was fully extinguished.

Davine and Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri are asking anyone with information on the cause of the fire or those involved to call the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

