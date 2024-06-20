Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney, longtime chaplain to Boston Fire department dies at 94

BOSTON — The Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney, longtime chaplain to the Boston Fire Department has died, he was 94.

Boston Fire posted the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter). Mahoney was dedicated to service and protection of every Boston firefighter and their families and began working for the department in 1964.

“Father Dan was present at every major fire during his tenure as Fire Department Chaplin including the Vendome Hotel fire in 1972 that took the lives of nine Boston firefighters. His spiritual leadership has comforted countless firefighters and their families during some of the most difficult times our department has experienced,” Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said

Mahoney served the department as a chaplain from 1964 to 2022.

Mahoney was also a pastor at St. Francis de Sales Church in Charlestown.

“We owe Father Dan a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid,” Burke added “We were blessed to have him watch over us all of those years. All Boston firefighters consider him a saint and know that even after his passing he will still be watching over us. God bless you Father Dan.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

