Restaurants atop Prudential Tower to close

BOSTON — Restaurants atop the Prudential Tower will officially shut down this spring, just three years after opening.

The closure of the Beacon restaurant and Stratus rooftop bar on April 21 will result in nearly 80 employees being laid off, according to information released this week.

View Boston operated as a 360‑degree observatory with restaurants, outdoor viewing areas, and interactive exhibits showcasing the city.

In a statement, the venue thanked guests who visited and dined there over the past three years, adding that they “look forward to announcing new offerings in the coming months.”

The Prudential Tower has not yet shared details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

