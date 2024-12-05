Residents are left without power after a tractor trailer strikes a utility pole

LOWELL, Mass. — Power lines came down in Lowell after a tractor trailer struck a utility pole off Quebec Street Wednesday night.

“Well I was making macaroni salad for my son, the next thing, I heard a loud noise and the light just sparked right there at the post,” said Sokhom Cheurm, who lives nearby.

Cheurm ran out to see the tractor trailer stuck and he called police.

“I saw the truck, I just tell the truck driver don’t come out because all the wires were connected to the truck so hopefully nobody get hurt or shocked with all the sparks out there,” said Cheurm.

Now Cheurm and several neighbors don’t have power as a winter storm heads this way.

“Right now I’m boiling water on a stovetop for a little heat because it’s gas,” said Cheurm.

“It is a problem, it definitely is a problem,” said Lisa Torigian, who lives nearby.

Neighbors say this utility pole has been hit before since tractor trailers come down this narrow road too often.

“They come down here and then they get stuck and then they have to back it up and they tie up the traffic,” said Torigian. “And I hear them all the time, just ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ because they can’t take a wide enough turn and they just wipe out that corner.”

Now people who live here are hoping there could be some kind of warning to keep these big trucks off their street.

“I wish they make this road so the 18-wheelers don’t come through because you can see it’s so narrow that every time they come through it’s pretty dangerous,” said Cheurm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group