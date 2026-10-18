Republican candidate for Mass. lieutenant governor arrested on OUI charges in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Shawn Oliver was arrested Saturday night on an OUI charge and several other charges following a crash in New Bedford.

According to New Bedford police, officers responded to Dartmouth Street around 11:40 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that overturned after striking multiple parked cars.

Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which sustained extensive damage.

Oliver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for his injuries. He was later placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

In a statement, Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale said: “We just learned of the car accident involving Shawn Oliver. We are awaiting additional information as everyone else.”

“We are still learning the facts on what happened and hope and pray no one was hurt. If it is true, Shawn will need to take responsibility for his actions. Driving under the influence is not acceptable,” said Republican candidate for governor, Mike Minogue.

“I am grateful to law enforcement for their response last night and their daily work keeping our communities safe. I will have further comments when we learn.”

Oliver, 42, was elected as a city councilor in New Bedford back in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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