Report: Patriots in talks to add ex-New York Giants coach to Mayo’s staff

FOXBORO, Mass — A couple of days after the New England Patriots finalized their three top coordinators for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo’s new staff, a new report suggests they may not be done adding to the brain trust.

The Patriots are in talks to sign former New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo, according to NFL insider Bert Breer.

“He’s likely to play an assistant head coach type of role, and help OC Alex Van Pelt on that side of the ball,” Breer adds.

McAdoo spent two years as head coach of the Giants from 2016 through 2017. His most recent NFL experience came with the Carolina Panthers, when he served as the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2022 season.

McAdoo’s Giants made playoffs in 2016 before the bottom fell out in 2017 and McAdoo was fired after after a 2-10 start.

Before his time as head coach, McAdoo had success as Big Blue’s offensive coordinator, helping the Giants average the 10th-most yards per game in 2014 and the claimed the NFL’s No.6- ranked scoring offense in 2015.

Eli Manning also had one of the most successful stretches of his career under McAdoo, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 8,842 yards and 65 touchdowns against 28 interceptions from 2014 through 2015.

While he was unable to repeat his offensive success in Carolina, the Panthers were forced to start three different quarterbacks in at least 5 games in McAdoo’s lone season in Charlotte.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt agreed to take the same position in Foxboro, the team announced Thursday evening.

Van Pelt and the Browns parted ways just days after Cleveland was blown out in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans. While Van Pelt assisted in assembling game plans, it was head coach Kevin Stefanski calling plays on Sundays.

