Local

Report: Patriots captain David Andrews expected to have season-ending surgery

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — A New England Patriots offensive line already beleaguered and plagued by injuries is staring down the possibility of losing their longtime anchor and captain, according to a new report.

Center David Andrews is expected to have season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered during the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“One of the NFL’s toughest players, if Andrews could possibly go, he would. Brutal reality,” Rapoport wrote on social media.

Wednesday morning, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that Andrews was weighing whether to attempt to play through the injury, putting his 2025 season at risk or to end the 2024 season early by going under the knife now.

The loss of the 10-year veteran is a massive blow for the Patriots front line already reeling from injuries. Backup center Nick Leverett, who replaced Andrews last Sunday will likely start in his place. Leverett is the only other center on the active roster after second-year center Jake Andrews was placed on season-ending injured reserve after a torn meniscus.

Even with Andrews, the Patriots’ offensive line has allowed the league’s highest pressure rate (47.7 percent) through four games. With injuries to Vederian Lowe and Caedan Wallace, the Patriots turned to Demontrey Lowe as their starting left tackle last Sunday, their fourth different starter at LT in the first four games.

The New England Patriots host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read