Report: Patriots captain David Andrews expected to have season-ending surgery

FOXBORO, Mass. — A New England Patriots offensive line already beleaguered and plagued by injuries is staring down the possibility of losing their longtime anchor and captain, according to a new report.

Center David Andrews is expected to have season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered during the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“One of the NFL’s toughest players, if Andrews could possibly go, he would. Brutal reality,” Rapoport wrote on social media.

#Patriots center and captain David Andrews is expected to have surgery to repair a significant shoulder injury and will likely be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve, sources say.



One of the NFL’s toughest players, if Andrews could possibly go, he would. Brutal reality. pic.twitter.com/LMRkzQUWut — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2024

Wednesday morning, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that Andrews was weighing whether to attempt to play through the injury, putting his 2025 season at risk or to end the 2024 season early by going under the knife now.

Basically, Andrews decision comes down to when to have surgery. If he plays, and it gets worse, it could cost him 2025. If he has the procedure now, it'll cost him the rest of 2024.



Tough decision to make — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 2, 2024

The loss of the 10-year veteran is a massive blow for the Patriots front line already reeling from injuries. Backup center Nick Leverett, who replaced Andrews last Sunday will likely start in his place. Leverett is the only other center on the active roster after second-year center Jake Andrews was placed on season-ending injured reserve after a torn meniscus.

Even with Andrews, the Patriots’ offensive line has allowed the league’s highest pressure rate (47.7 percent) through four games. With injuries to Vederian Lowe and Caedan Wallace, the Patriots turned to Demontrey Lowe as their starting left tackle last Sunday, their fourth different starter at LT in the first four games.

The New England Patriots host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group