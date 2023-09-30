Report: Mac Jones avoids fine for alleged low blow to Sauce Gardner

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not be fined for allegedly striking New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the groin last week, according to a report by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero noted that there wasn’t sufficient video evidence to back up Gardner’s claim.

The NFL didn’t fine #Patriots QB Mac Jones for his actions in last week’s game against the #Jets, per sources.



Any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Sauce Gardner’s accusation. In this case, there wasn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/xbHPydHdZA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2023

With the Patriots facing third-and-1 from the Jets 45 early in the fourth quarter, Jones pushed forward to try to get a first down on a quarterback sneak. He was stuffed by several New York defenders but kept churning his legs after the whistle blew. Jones got into it with several Jets players, and linebacker C.J. Mosley slammed the quarterback to the turf. When Jones got up, Gardner said the Patriots QB bumped into him and the Jets cornerback shoved him after he said he took an inappropriate shot below the belt.

The following day, Gardner posted a video on social media showing the alleged act.

Posting this so I don’t get fined lol pic.twitter.com/2KjcAVTNsW — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) September 25, 2023

Neither Gardner nor Mosley were also fined for their role in the dust-up.

While Mac seems to have dodged serious repercussions, it’s not the first time accusations of dirty behavior have been lobbed his way.

Last week, former Patriots captain Devin McCourty stopped short of calling his former teammate a dirty player but said he has to stop being involved in controversial incidents.

“I won’t call Mac a dirty player because I know him personally, and I think he’s a good dude, he’s a good kid. But I will say he has to stop being around these incidents,” McCourty said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Wednesday. “Like, it won’t matter what any former teammate says, current teammate says. It’s getting to the point where, is it on purpose? Did this happen? Is it intentional? Like, it’s not gonna matter because once you’re involved in too many of these situations, it is what it is.

“There’s a lot of players that have played this game, and they’re not involved in any of these things. So I think he does need to do a better job of finding his way out of whatever it is you wanna call it, the twisting of [Carolina Panther Brian Burns’] ankle, I think Chicago it was the kick on a slide or something and even last year, cutting my guy, the corner in Miami, Eli Apple, all of these different things. You can’t keep defending the same thing,” the player-turned-NBC analyst added. “I think somewhere along the line his competitive edge he’s doing things you don’t really need to have on the football field ever.”

