Report: Jerod Mayo has offered to keep Bill Belichick’s sons on Patriots coaching staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s time in New England came to a close last week, but his sons may be sticking around Foxboro.

New England’s new head coach Jerod Mayo has offered defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Steve Belichick, and safeties coach Brian Belichick, the opportunity to return to the coaching staff next season, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

“Mayo and the elder son (Steve) have grown close as they’ve collaborated to run the Patriots’ defense the past five years,” Breer wrote in his report.

Mayo served as an assistant under Belichick since 2019, serving primarily as the Patriots’ linebackers coach.

Steve Belichick just wrapped up his 12th season of coaching, while Brian Belichick now has eight years of experience on the sideline.

The New England defense was the team’s lone bright spot this past season, ranking among the top 10 units in the NFL with just 18.9 points allowed per game and 301.6 total yards per game.

Breer also reported that he expects the “Krafts to empower Mayo to fill out his staff as he sees fit” and for Mayo to “conduct a full search for an offensive coordinator.”

“While it’ll likely include incumbent Bill O’Brien, who could also wind up going with Belichick, I think the Patriots are going to be very open-minded in trying to find the right guy for what’ll probably be Mayo’s most important hire,” Breer wrote.

Mayo is slated to be officially introduced as head coach on Wednesday.

