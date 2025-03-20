Remains of Korean War soldier to be returned to Massachusetts

TAUNTON, Mass. — The remains of a United States soldier who served his country during the Korean War will soon be back to his home in the Bay State.

Pfc. Joseph R. Travers, a Taunton native, was reported missing in action on April 22, 1951, after his unit engaged enemy forces near the village of Undam-Jang, Republic of Korea Nov. 30, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. The US Army says Travers reportedly died as a prisoner of war in December 1951 at age 24.

Travers’ remains will be interred at the Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton on March 29.

The Army says he was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2024, after his remains were exhumed in August 2019 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for identification.

“The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars,” the Army told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group