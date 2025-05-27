Red Sox trade left-hander Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for cash

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox traded left-hander Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Massachusetts native was designated for assignment on Saturday after posting a 3.95 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 12 games this season. He opened the year as a starter, taking five turns through the rotation, before being sent to the bullpen, where he has given up runs in each of his last four outings.

A first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, Newcomb is 28-29 with a 4.46 ERA in 187 career games with the Braves, Cubs, Athletics and Red Sox.

