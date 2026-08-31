Red Sox place All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras on injured list

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Monday.

To fill his spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled catcher/first baseman Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester.

Contreras, 34, exited Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning after suffering the injury.

The veteran has been a key contributor for Boston this season, batting .274 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, 21 doubles, three triples, and a .900 OPS in 125 games. He has made 123 starts at first base and one as a designated hitter.

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Originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in July 2009, Contreras joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2026 season after previously playing for the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The move comes as Boston continues its playoff push through the final month of the regular season and now faces the challenge of replacing one of its most productive hitters.

Gasper, who has spent most of the season with the WooSox, will provide additional depth at both catcher and first base while Contreras recovers.

The Red Sox have not announced a timetable for Contreras’ return beyond the minimum 10-day injured-list stint.

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