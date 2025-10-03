Red Sox eliminated by the Yankees after mistakes in the field bite Boston

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Going into the playoffs without a couple of their best young players and two starters, the depth-depleted Boston Red Sox turned to a rookie with four games of major league experience to pitch on the road in a winner-take-all situation.

Connelly Early handled the stage plenty well until his defense let him down and the New York Yankees’ bats wore him down, eliminating Boston by winning Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series 4-0 on Thursday night. The Red Sox became the first team to lose in the best-of-three round after winning Game 1 since the expanded format came into existence in 2022.

Not having right-handers Lucas Giolito and Tanner Houck available and losing Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony to season-ending injuries put them at a disadvantage going on the road at Yankee Stadium. Still, the Red Sox got a gem from Garrett Crochet and a clutch hit by Masataka Yoshida to win the opener and had chances to sweep, even after manager Alex Cora pulled Game 2 starter Brayan Bello after 2 1/2 innings for bullpen roulette, which eventually backfired.

Early went further, getting through three without allowing a run before one of the culprits from the regular season came back to haunt Boston in the fourth.

Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, right fielder Wilyer Abreu and second baseman Romy Gonzalez converged on a fly ball by leadoff hitter Cody Bellinger and let it fall between them for a double. Down 2-0 after a walk and three singles, Nathaniel Lowe couldn’t field a grounder to first and two more runs scored to make it a 4-0 deficit.

The Red Sox led the majors with 116 errors, 17 more than any team other than big league-worst Colorado. The Yankees were charged with one for dropping a pop fly in foul territory, but third baseman Ryan McMahon’s falling-into-the-visiting-dugout catch and other sound defensive plays behind rolling rookie Cam Schlittler ensured Boston never had a quality chance to get back into the game.

Just getting to the playoffs, the Red Sox exceeded expectations, especially following the mid-June trade of Rafael Devers to San Francisco. They were 37-36 at the time and won 52 of 89 games down the stretch to qualify.

That included season-long domination of their biggest rival, winning 10 of 14 gamest against the Yankees, who they had also turned the historical tables on in October since just after the turn of the century. Boston had beaten New York in eight of 10 playoff games dating to overcoming a 3-0 AL Championship Series deficit in 2004 on the way to winning the franchise’s first World Series since 1918.

