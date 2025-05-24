Red Sox calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A

BOSTON — The youth movement continues, as the Boston Red Sox are calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox are calling up infielder Marcelo Mayer, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. With Alex Bregman injured, Boston needs infield help, and the 22-year-old Mayer -- who's hitting .271/.347/.471 at Triple-A -- will get the first shot at his ABs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 24, 2025

Mayer, the number 8 prospect in the minor leagues, has been lighting it up at the plate for Triple-A WooSox.

Mayer will get his chance in the big leagues after Third Baseman Alex Bregman left yesterday’s game with a quad injury.

The Sox will play game 2 of their doubleheader at 6:30 PM against the Orioles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

