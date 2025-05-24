Local

Red Sox calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — The youth movement continues, as the Boston Red Sox are calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A

Mayer, the number 8 prospect in the minor leagues, has been lighting it up at the plate for Triple-A WooSox.

Mayer will get his chance in the big leagues after Third Baseman Alex Bregman left yesterday’s game with a quad injury.

The Sox will play game 2 of their doubleheader at 6:30 PM against the Orioles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

