Reading man accused of injuring officer, employee during CVS theft

READING, Mass. — A Reading man is facing charges in connection with a theft at a local pharmacy that left an employee and police officer injured.

19-year-old Kai Blackmon of Reading is charged with breaking into a depository, shoplifting by asportation, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and destruction of property under $1,200.

At around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday, Reading police were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy at 650 Main St. for a reported robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, police entered the pharmacy and allegedly encountered Blackmon, who attempted to flee from officers.

During a struggle, after repeated commands and warnings, police used a taser twice, and Blackmon was arrested and taken into custody.

Reading police said one officer suffered a minor injury, and store shelving and merchandise was damaged. The officer was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and later released.

An investigation revealed Blackmon allegedly forced his way into the employee-only area behind the pharmacy counter, shoved an employee and stole two boxes of medication.

The employee suffered a minor hand injury and declined medical treatment.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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