Randolph man arrested for allegedly possessing and transporting child porn

BOSTON — A Randolph man facing child porn charges appeared in federal court Wednesday.

43-year-old Kesler Xavier Saget is accused of possessing and transporting child sexual abuse material. The graphic images and videos were found on his phone during a border search after he landed at Boston Logan International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, according to the Department of Justice.

The phone allegedly showed payments Saget made in exchange for access to the graphic material.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Saget was detained pending a hearing scheduled for August 12.

The charge of transporting child pornography and possession of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

