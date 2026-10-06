Rally planned outside Quincy City Hall over Flock license plate reader

QUINCY, Mass. — People are set to rally outside Quincy City Hall Tuesday as concerns grow over the city’s use of automatic license plate reader cameras.

The rally will focus on Flock cameras, which are used to automatically read license plates.

Quincy City Council is also expected to discuss the cameras during its meeting Tuesday night.

City councilors have invited the city’s police chief to speak about how the department is using the technology.

Councilors have highlighted growing privacy concerns surrounding the cameras across the country.

Dozens of communities in Massachusetts have recently stopped using the cameras.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. outside Quincy City Hall, followed by the City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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