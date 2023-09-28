Raging blaze tears through historic Templeton pub that was packed with patrons

TEMPLETON, Mass. — A raging blaze broke out at a recently renovated pub in Templeton on Wednesday night, sending patrons scrambling to safety and prompting a multi-town emergency response.

The Otter River Pub and Red Onion Pool Hall on Main Street in Templeton caught fire with people inside around 10 p.m. Everyone made it out safely, but the building is a total loss.

Pictures from the Gardner Fire Department showed massive flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

According to the Templeton Fire Department, the five-alarm blaze started while the Otter River Pub and Red Onion Pool Hall were both open and people were inside. In fact, according to the pub’s Facebook page, it was open mic night.

There were no injuries to patrons and no firefighters were hurt battling the flames, but the destruction of the building is a big loss for the small town.

“The building is an historic building to the town of Templeton,” Templeton Fire Chief David Dickie said. “It has been a bar for many, many years here in Templeton. It’s been here for over 100 years.”

According to the business’s Facebook page, the pub closed for a couple of months over the summer to undergo renovations. The pub had just recently opened.

Now, there will be an investigation into what started the flames.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

