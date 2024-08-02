Local

Raccoon pulled from storm drain in Cambridge

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Raccoon pulled from storm drain in Cambridge

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A raccoon was removed from a sticky situation in Cambridge on Thursday.

The furry critter had his head fully inserted into a storm drain on Harvey Street before crews were able to help.

The raccoon was given water and released back into an Urban Wildlife Area.

A neighbor helped out by giving the firefighters olive oil.

“In a total team effort, members of Cambridge Animal Control, Public Works, Rescue Company 1, Tech Services, & Fire Prevention worked together to get the job done,” the Fire Department posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read