Raccoon pulled from storm drain in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A raccoon was removed from a sticky situation in Cambridge on Thursday.

The furry critter had his head fully inserted into a storm drain on Harvey Street before crews were able to help.

The raccoon was given water and released back into an Urban Wildlife Area.

A neighbor helped out by giving the firefighters olive oil.

“In a total team effort, members of Cambridge Animal Control, Public Works, Rescue Company 1, Tech Services, & Fire Prevention worked together to get the job done,” the Fire Department posted on Facebook.

