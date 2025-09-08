Qualifier registration opens for 2026, 130th Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Qualifier registration has opened for the for 2026, 130th Boston Marathon.

The marathon will be held on April 20, 2026 and will feature a field size of 30,000 athletes.

Qualifier registration opened at 10 a.m. on Monday and will close on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The B.A.A. will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 through 2025 races, allowing any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application during Registration Week.

The entry fee for accepted qualifiers will be $260. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase registration insurance at the point of registration. Entry fees will only be processed once an athlete is accepted into the Boston Marathon.

Qualifying standards for the 130th Boston Marathon can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

