Protesters march to the Harvard University President’s home to make demands following ultimatum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Hundreds of pro-Palestinian students and protesters marched from Harvard University to the home of Interim President Alan Garber, demanding the school divest from Israel after Garber issued an ultimatum.

“Harvard is choosing to mass discipline its students rather than responding to numerous good faith efforts to reach out and speak and have a conversation,” said Leah, a student pro-Palestinian protester.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gather on Mass Ave outside Harvard. On the March now to the home of interim Harvard president Alan Garber upset with his letter today demanding the encampment on Harvard’s campus end. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/HhFWkrKx6z — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 6, 2024

This reaction comes after the university sent out a letter to all students and staff demanding the encampment in Harvard Yard end or students will face serious discipline.

“The continuation of the encampment presents a significant risk to the educational environment of the University. Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their Schools,” said Garber.

That includes not being able to sit for exams, living in Harvard housing, and not being allowed on campus.

Some Jewish students say it’s too little too late.

“They’re not interested in fixing the problems of antisemitism because if they were they would have done it 6 months ago,” said Shabbos Kestenbaum, the president of the Harvard Divinity School Jewish Student Association.

Kestenbaum, a graduate student at Harvard, says Jewish students have been intimidated for weeks and nothing was done.

“You do not have a right to obstruct a Jewish student’s path to a classroom. You do not have the right to follow, record and intimidate a Jewish student walking through the yard,” said Kestenbaum.

Student protesters returned to Harvard Yard while police stood watch outside Garber’s home. Pro-Palestinian protesters say they won’t leave. The encampment remains and it’s unclear if or when Harvard will remove it.

Police stand guard outside the house of Harvard President Alan Garber as hundreds of protesters flood into the neighborhood. They’re chanting and demanding Harvard divest from any investment in the state of Israel. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/u7l2apdfnj — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 7, 2024

In the meantime, Kestenbaum was in Washington, D.C. on Monday, speaking to lawmakers about the antisemitism on Harvard’s campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

