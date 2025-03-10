‘Profound sadness’: Iconic Boston diner permanently closing after 70 years

BOSTON — An iconic diner in the heart of a bustling Boston neighborhood is permanently closing its doors after 70 years in business.

Social media posts that included a note shared by management indicated that the last day of service for Allston’s Twin Donuts will be on March 23.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve our Allston/Brighton community for the past 25 years and your business has been truly appreciated by our family all these years,” Twin Donuts management stated in the notice of closure.

The business has been in the same spot between Cambridge and Beacon streets since 1955, changing ownership multiple times with the Taing family operating it since 2001, according to Eater Boston.

In a Facebook post, Allston Village Main Streets wrote, “So sad to see a legacy business like Twin Donuts closing, they are a valued partner in the neighborhood and have been a great breakfast spot for the past 25 years. Every time anyone gives directions to or from Allston, Twin Donuts is invariably used as a marker. Let’s continue to support them this month, and keep supporting their sister locations in Brighton.”

Twin Donuts’ sister locations, Cafe Mirror and The Brighton Cafe, will remain open. Both eateries are located within a mile of Twin Donuts.

Twin Donuts will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. until doors close for good.

