Pregnant woman hospitalized in Boston after ICE detainment

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton woman who is six months pregnant has spent nearly a week in the hospital after being detained by ICE agents.

Djeniffer Ribeiro-Semedo told Boston 25 News she slept on concrete benches in a cell without beds for three days at the Burlington ICE facility.

She said she did not receive nutritious food or adequate medical care.

She was transported to the hospital on Feb. 13 after complaining of severe abdominal pain.

The 22-year-old is hoping to be released from Beth Israel on Friday.

“I couldn’t take it for days, and it started hurting my belly really bad,” said Ribeiro-Semedo. “I was eating mac and cheese for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which is not healthy for a pregnant lady.”

Ribeiro-Semedo came to the United States at 13 years old from Cape Verde.

She said she entered the country lawfully through her mother, who received a green card through marriage.

Her mother’s legal status has since been terminated.

Ribeiro-Semedo ultimately found herself on ICE’s radar because of an outstanding warrant involving a domestic dispute with a previous partner.

“When she went to court to try to clear that charge and start the process of defending herself, ICE came to pick her up,” said attorney Carl Hurvich. “The state judge found she’s safe to be in the community, and she doesn’t have to pay any bail.”

Ribeiro-Semedo was charged with domestic battery in 2024 after a former partner alleged she assaulted him.

She said she didn’t know she had a warrant until last week.

“She was leaving the courtroom, and one of the state officers said, I have bad news for you, ICE is here,” said Hurvich.

Hurvich said the stress and lack of nutritious food caused her health to go downhill while in ICE detention.

“The stress on a mother is so clear. That’s why ICE had a policy in 2021 not to detain pregnant people unless there is a really good reason,” added Hurvich.

Ribeiro-Semedo said ICE agents were stationed outside her hospital room for days at Beth Israel Hospital before she was released on her own recognizance.

She’ll now be required to appear in US Immigration Court and US District Court to determine her fate in the United States.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued the following statement to Boston 25 News:

On February 11, ICE arrested Djeniffer Benvinda Ribiero-Semedo, a criminal illegal alien from Cape Verde arrested for charges for domestic battery, at the Brockton District Courthouse after she was RELEASED by sanctuary politicians. On February 13, ICE took her to a local hospital after she complained of upper abdominal pain.

When we have a detainee we need to take to the hospital for medical care, we have officers accompany them for their monitoring, safety of the staff, and the public. This is standard procedure for all law enforcement agencies.

“Pregnant women in detention is exceedingly rare. They receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care.

“This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to necessary medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare many of these individuals have received in their entire lives.”

