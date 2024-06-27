Porzingis surgery update: Celtics center out for several months

BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis won’t be back on the court for at least 5-6 months, after undergoing surgery.

The team released a new statement on Thursday.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that center Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon,” according to the Celtics. “Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary.”

Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that Porziņģis was going to miss the start of next season with a rare ankle injury that limited him in the NBA Finals.

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made the revelation on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast. Stevens discussed Porziņģis’ status in the context of transitioning from this year’s NBA championship to early next season.

Porziņģis suffered a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in his left ankle in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks after helping lead Boston in Game 1 with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Porziņģis missed Games 3 and 4 and returned in a limited capacity to play in Boston’s Game 5 clincher at home.

NBA Championship Parade Basketball Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis celebrates with fans during team's NBA basketball championship duck boat parade Friday, June 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Note: Material from Yahoo Sports contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group