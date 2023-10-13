Popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for 2023-2024 season

JACKSON, N.H. — A popular New Hampshire ski area will not open for the 2023-2024 season.

Black Mountain Ski Area announced on its Facebook page that the area will not open for the 2024 season.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations,” the post stated.

Skiers who bought season passes will reimbursed soon.

“To all of our past and present team members, all season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends - thank you for your support over the years, we will miss you,” The Fichera Family wrote. “Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive.”

Black Mountain has been open since 1936.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

