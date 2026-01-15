Popular chain offering free coffee at Mass. locations on Friday. Here’s what to know

A popular beverage chain is giving away free coffee on Friday at locations across New England, including in Massachusetts.

Aroma Joe’s is celebrating its annual “BeanAversary,” which the chain says marks an “ongoing commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and the coffee‑farming communities that make its blends possible."

Customers can score one free 16‑ounce hot or iced coffee during normal store hours. The chain says AJ’s Rewards members can enjoy an even bigger perk, one free hot or iced coffee up to 24 ounces.

Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York, and Florida are also participating.

Massachusetts locations include Tewksbury, Leominster, Methuen, Middleton, Wrentham, Haverhill, Easton, Mansfield, Raynham, Salisbury, and Swansea.

