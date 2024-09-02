Police: Woman seriously injured, driver facing OUI charges after crash on Route 24 in Brockton

A woman was seriously injured and a driver is facing OUI charges after a crash on Route 24 in Brockton Saturday night, police say.

Massachusetts State Police cruisers responded to a crash on Route 24 North near the 31A exit around 9:20 p.m.

Responding troopers found a woman suffering from serious injuries.

A male driver was also arrested and will face OUI charges, state police say.

The exit 31A ramp was closed while crews investigated before it was reopened around 11:47 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

