Police: Woman rammed gate at Fenway Park after crashes in Ted Williams Tunnel, at USGC base

BOSTON — A woman was involved in crashes inside Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel and at the city’s United States Coast Guard base before she rammed her car through a gate at Fenway Park on Monday morning, authorities said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Ocean Avenue and Revere Street in Revere around 7 a.m. spoke with a concerned motorist who said the driver of a 2024 Honda Accord had been operating “erratically and aggressively” in the area, according to Massachusetts State Police. The trooper then spotted the vehicle in question being driven by a woman who honked her and yelled before speeding off.

“Because of the density of the area, no pursuit was initiated,” state police said in a statement.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Colleen Marie Gibbs, of Salem, continued to the entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel, where state police say she struck two vehicles around 7:30 a.m. and fled. The motorists whose vehicles were struck emerged unscathed from the wrecks.

Gibbs later crashed her car on the USGC base on Hanover Street in the North End and rammed through Gate 3 on Lansdowne Steet at Fenway Park.

In a statement, the Red Sox said Gibbs struck a forklift driver when she barreled through the gate.

Officers were spotted outside the ballpark’s Gate C as a tow truck worked to remove the damaged Honda from an entryway that leads to the field.

A spokesperson for the ballclub said the driver struck a forklift operator who was removing staging from a weekend event around 8:30 a.m.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested by Boston Police who were on site for the loadout,” the spokesperson said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Gibbs will face or when she’ll be called to court.

State police and Boston police are leading an investigation into the series of crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

