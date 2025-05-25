Police: Two people facing life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester

Local

BOSTON — Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police say.

The incident occurred on Saturday night around 9:46 PM, when officers were dispatched to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The scene remains active as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

