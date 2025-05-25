Police: Two people facing life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police say.
#BREAKING: Police found two shot with life-threatening injuries on Franklin Hill Ave. in Dorchester around 9:30 pm.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 25, 2025
Homicide units are on scene.
No arrests reported. Both rushed to hospital. We just arrived to a large police presence — will have updates soon. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sOmaCZIS4i
The incident occurred on Saturday night around 9:46 PM, when officers were dispatched to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester to reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, police found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests have been made.
Franklin Hill Ave. is taped from American Legion Highway to Blue Hill Ave.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 25, 2025
Police, ambulance responded to a building up over this the hill. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nYznojuVKG
The scene remains active as police investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
