Police: Two people facing life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police say.

#BREAKING: Police found two shot with life-threatening injuries on Franklin Hill Ave. in Dorchester around 9:30 pm.



Homicide units are on scene.



No arrests reported. Both rushed to hospital. We just arrived to a large police presence — will have updates soon. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sOmaCZIS4i — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 25, 2025

The incident occurred on Saturday night around 9:46 PM, when officers were dispatched to the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Franklin Hill Ave. is taped from American Legion Highway to Blue Hill Ave.



Police, ambulance responded to a building up over this the hill. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nYznojuVKG — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 25, 2025

The scene remains active as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

