Police: Two 12-year-olds vandalized East Bridgewater church and set Bible on fire, no charges filed

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Two 12-year-olds have been identified as the suspects who vandalized a local Catholic church recently, and brazenly set the altar cloth and a Bible on fire.

No charges will be filed at this time, police said in a statement on Sunday. The names of the suspects, a boy and a girl, are not being released since they have not been charged and they are juveniles.

On Friday afternoon, East Bridgewater Police and Fire responded to St. John the Evangelist Church at 210 Central St. for a report of vandalism.

East Bridgewater church vandalized, Bible and cloth set on fire (East Bridgewater Police and Fire)

An initial investigation found that a fire had been set near the altar, which burned a Bible and the altar cloth.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist East Bridgewater Police and Fire.

East Bridgewater church vandalized, Bible and cloth set on fire (East Bridgewater Police and Fire)

“The investigation into this incident was all around great police work,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said in a statement. “Thank you to all who were involved, especially our School Resource Officer Tallitha Connor and Detective David Perrault, who was the lead investigator on this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group