Investigation underway after East Bridgewater church vandalized, Bible and cloth set on fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after an East Bridgewater church was vandalized and items inside were set on fire Friday.

Police believe the suspect or suspects entered the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church Friday afternoon, setting the altar cloth and a Bible on fire.

East Bridgewater firefighters arrived at the church around 3:40 p.m. after a pastor reported smelling smoke. An initial investigation revealed the fire near the altar had been put out with a fire extinguisher based on a yellow, difficult-to-remove powder found throughout the church. Authorities also say a water jug was removed from the dispenser near a sacristy. Investigators believe the suspect or suspects first tried to douse the fire with water before turning to the extinguisher.

Lit votive candles and used matches were also found near the front of the church and items from the food pantry were also taken, authorities say.

An employee inside the food pantry at 2:00 p.m. did not notice anything out of place so officials believe the fire was set between 2 and 3:40 p.m.

“There is no place for this type of incident in East Bridgewater, no matter the denomination,” Police Chief Michael Jenkins said. “We are working with the parish to determine how this happened, and why. We ask that anyone with information please step forward.”

An investigation by the East Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments, State Police Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office remains ongoing.

East Bridgewater residents are asked to contact East Bridgewater police at 508-378-7223 if they notice anything suspicious. Police also say the suspect or suspects may still have the yellow fire retardant powder on their clothes because it is so difficult to remove.

