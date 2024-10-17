Police: Suspect broke through dry wall, stole cash from three Westborough businesses

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly punched through a wall and stole money from several businesses over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 12 just before 10 p.m., Westborough Police say a masked suspect wearing a green hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants entered through the back door of Sun Catcher Tanning Spa on Milk Street and removed cash from the register. The male suspect was also seen wearing latex-colored work gloves, according to officials.

Westborough business break ins suspect (Westborough Police Department)

After setting that money aside, surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect proceeding to Spice Punjabi Dhaba restaurant next door, where they stole more cash.

The suspect then entered the men’s bathroom and broke through the drywall, accessing JP’s Pub and Restaurant next door.

Officials say the suspect crawled through the hole and found the cash box in an office, stealing only the cash but leaving the checks and change.

The break-ins remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Westborough Police.

Westborough business break ins (Westborough Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

